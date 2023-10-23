Logo
Bangladesh trains collide, killing 13, wounding several -police
Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
DHAKA :At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on Monday after two trains collided in Bangladesh, police said.

A passenger train crashed into a freight train in Bhairab, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) northeast of the capital Dhaka.

"So far, 13 bodies have been recovered and many injured taken to hospital," local police official Sirajul Islam said, adding the death toll could climb as rescue operations were ongoing.

The freight train smashed into the passenger train from behind, damaging two coaches, said Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police.

(Reporting by Ruma PaulEditing by Bernadette Baum)

