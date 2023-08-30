Logo
Bank of China says some regional LGFVs have defaulted
A woman talks on phone inside the Bank of China head office building in Beijing, China March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File photo

Published August 30, 2023
Updated August 30, 2023
HONGKONG : The Bank of China said on Wednesday that some regional local government financing vehicles (LGFV) have defaulted and the lender's asset quality has deteriorated.

Chief Risk Officer Liu Jiandong made the comments in a press conference following the publication of the bank's first-half earnings report.

Liu added that its LGFV business is operating steadily and risks are under control.

(Reporting by Selena Li; writing by Engen Tham; editing by Jason Neely)

