Bank of China says some regional LGFVs have defaulted

HONGKONG : The Bank of China said on Wednesday that some regional local government financing vehicles (LGFV) have defaulted and the lender's asset quality has deteriorated.

Chief Risk Officer Liu Jiandong made the comments in a press conference following the publication of the bank's first-half earnings report.

Liu added that its LGFV business is operating steadily and risks are under control.

