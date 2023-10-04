Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Bank of Japan buys ETFs for first time since March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bank of Japan buys ETFs for first time since March

FILE PHOTO: Japanese national flag is hoisted atop the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japanese national flag is hoisted atop the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan bought 70.1 billion yen (US$470.31 million) of exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Wednesday, data from the central bank showed, stepping into the market after Japanese stocks slumped amid a spike in U.S. Treasury yields.

The Topix index closed 2.5per cent lower at 2,218.89 on Wednesday, exceeding the 2per cent threshold that generally prompts the central bank to step into the market.

It is the third time the central bank has bought ETFs this year to support the market. The previous time was on consecutive days to March 14, buying 70.1 billion yen each time, as stocks fell following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

(US$1 = 149.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Writing by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.