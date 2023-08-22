Bank of Korea head stresses US policy direction over rate gap
SEOUL : The governor of the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday that he believed the direction the United States will take on monetary policy at its September meeting would be more important than the rate difference between the two countries.
Governor Rhee Chang-yong made the comment at a parliamentary session where he answered lawmakers' questions two days ahead of the central bank's rate decision for August.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee)
Read more of the latest in