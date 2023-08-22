Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Bank of Korea head stresses US policy direction over rate gap
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bank of Korea head stresses US policy direction over rate gap

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : The governor of the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday that he believed the direction the United States will take on monetary policy at its September meeting would be more important than the rate difference between the two countries.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong made the comment at a parliamentary session where he answered lawmakers' questions two days ahead of the central bank's rate decision for August.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.