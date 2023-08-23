Bank of Singapore appoints Jacky Ang as global COO

:Bank of Singapore, one of Asia's largest private banks, said on Wednesday former Credit Suisse executive Jacky Ang was appointed as its global chief operating officer.

Ang, who is succeeding Sonjoy Phukan, will take charge on Sept. 13, the lender said.

Ang, with an industry experience of more than two decades, will support Chief Executive Officer Jason Moo in the bank's strategic steering while overseeing the execution of its key initiatives.

The veteran banker will also spearhead the lender's transformation efforts and have oversight of the governance and operations, the company added.

Earlier this year, Bank of Singapore appointed Moo as its CEO amid growing competition in Asia's private banking industry.

