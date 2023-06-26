Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Barcelona confirm Gundogan signing from Man City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona confirm Gundogan signing from Man City

BARCELONA — Ilkay Gundogan has signed for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of his Manchester City contract, the Catalan club said Monday (June 26)

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3, 2023. AFP

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3, 2023.

Published June 26, 2023
Updated June 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA — Ilkay Gundogan has signed for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of his Manchester City contract, the Catalan club said Monday (June 26).

The German midfielder, 32, has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a year's extension and a release clause of 400 million euros (S$589m).

"He is bringing his presence, nose for goal and reading of the game which has made him one of the best midfielders of the past decade," said Barcelona in a statement.

Gundogan has been an influential presence for Pep Guardiola's City side since joining in 2016, captaining the team to a stunning treble this season.

The midfielder netted twice in the Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) final win over rivals Manchester United and Guardiola admitted City were trying to renew his deal.

Manchester City are poised to seal the arrival of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to help replace Gundogan, who won five Premier League titles during his time at the club, as well as helping them earn their first ever Champions League win this season.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga and German Cup in 2012.

In Manchester he scored 60 goals in 304 appearances for City.

Barcelona's new signing bolsters a midfield with plenty of options, including young Spaniards Pedri and Gavi, and Dutchman Frenkie de Jong.

However coach Xavi Hernandez has said the club still need to sign a defensive midfielder after captain Sergio Busquets left for Inter Miami at the end of his contract. AFP

Related topics

soccer football Manchester City

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.