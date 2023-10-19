Logo
Beijing weighs delaying approval of US$69 billion Broadcom-VMware deal- FT
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
Beijing is weighing holding up US chipmaker Broadcom Inc's US$69 billion purchase of cloud computing company VMware Inc, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. China's State Administration of Market Regulation has not signed off on the deal and is likely to delay approving the transaction after US President Joe Biden's administration introduced tougher chip controls on Tuesday, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

VMWare and Broadcom did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. China's State Administration of Market Regulation could not immediately be reached for comment. Broadcom said in May 2022 it would acquire VMware in a deal consisting of US$61 billion in equity and the rest in debt, the chipmaker's biggest and boldest bid to diversify its business into enterprise software.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

