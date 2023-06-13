Logo
Belarus leader says Russian nuclear weapons a deterrent against potential aggressor - Belta
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2023. Sputnik/Ilya Pitalev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would serve as a deterrent against a potential aggressor and that there should be no hesitation in using them if required.

His comments were carried by the Belta news agency.

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after special storage facilities are made ready on July 7-8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

