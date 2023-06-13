Belarus leader says Russian nuclear weapons a deterrent against potential aggressor - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would serve as a deterrent against a potential aggressor and that there should be no hesitation in using them if required.

His comments were carried by the Belta news agency.

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after special storage facilities are made ready on July 7-8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

