Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Belarus says Polish helicopter violated its airspace, Warsaw denies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belarus says Polish helicopter violated its airspace, Warsaw denies

Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :Belarus on Thursday said a Polish helicopter had violated its airspace but Warsaw said none of its helicopters had crossed the border between the two countries.

Tense relations between the neighbors have been further strained by Belarusian ally Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

"Around 1520 (1220 GMT) the aircraft crossed the border of the Republic of Belarus, flew to a depth of up to 1.5 kilometres. At 1622, the helicopter repeatedly violated the state border, going 300 metres deep," the Ministry of Defence of Belarus said on its Telegram channel.

Belarus, Russia's closest ally, said it had scrambled military aircraft in response.

"The Operational Command unequivocally denies these reports," a spokesperson of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces told Reuters. "None of the Polish helicopters crossed the airspace of Belarus."

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Ron Popeski and Nick Zieminski)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.