Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Belgian court hands down 20 year to life sentences for 2016 bombings - Belga
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgian court hands down 20 year to life sentences for 2016 bombings - Belga

Belgian court hands down 20 year to life sentences for 2016 bombings - Belga
Lawyers attend the courtroom before reading the sentences in the trial of eight men found guilty of participation or complicity in the March 2016 attacks, at the Brussels-Capital Assizes Court in Justitia building in Brussels, on September 15, 2023. On March 22 2016, 32 people were killed and 324 others were injured in suicide bombings at Zaventem National Airport and Maelbeek metro station, which were claimed by Islamic State. JOHN THYS/Pool via REUTERS
Belgian court hands down 20 year to life sentences for 2016 bombings - Belga
A member of the United organisation of Victims waits for the reading of sentences in the trial of eight men found guilty of participation or complicity in the March 2016 attacks, in Brussels, on September 15, 2023. On March 22 2016, 32 people were killed and 324 others were injured in suicide bombings at Zaventem National Airport and Maelbeek metro station, which were claimed by Islamic State. JOHN THYS/Pool via REUTERS
Belgian court hands down 20 year to life sentences for 2016 bombings - Belga
Lawyers sit in the courtroom before reading the sentences in the trial of eight men found guilty of participation or complicity in the March 2016 attacks, at the Brussels-Capital Assizes Court in Justitia building in Brussels, on September 15, 2023. JOHN THYS/Pool via REUTERS
Belgian court hands down 20 year to life sentences for 2016 bombings - Belga
Lawyer Nicolas Cohen (L) gives the thumbs up to a policeman standing in the box before reading the sentences in the trial of eight men found guilty of participation or complicity in the March 2016 attacks, at the Brussels-Capital Assizes Court in Justitia building in Brussels, Belgium on September 15, 2023. JOHN THYS/Pool via REUTERS
Published September 16, 2023
Updated September 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS :A Belgian court on Friday sentenced eight defendants in the country's largest ever trial involving the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people, Belga news agency said.

Six men, who were found guilty of murder and attempted murder for their part in the twin bombings at Brussels airport and third bomb on the city's metro on March 22, 2016, were handed sentences ranging from 20 years to life in jail.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

The court considered that the French sentence of life in prison for his role in the 2015 Paris attack and his 20 year prison sentence over a Brussels shooting was enough and he did not receive a further sentence.

On the run after fleeing the French capital, he was seized in Brussels four days before the Belgian attacks.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Dominique Vidalon)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.