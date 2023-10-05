Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Belgian intelligence service scrutinising Alibaba's presence at Liege airport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgian intelligence service scrutinising Alibaba's presence at Liege airport

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang//File Photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Belgian officials are looking into risks around the presence of China's Alibaba Group Holding at a cargo airport in the city of Liege, the country's intelligence service VSSE said in a statement on Thursday.

Referring to the company's main European logistics centre at Liege Airport, the security service said it was working to "detect and fight against possible spying and/or interference activities carried out by Chinese entities including Alibaba".

Belgian authorities are looking into Alibaba's operations at the airport based on an analysis of China's legal framework, the statement added.

The presence of Alibaba "still constitutes a point of attention" for the VSSE, it said, due to legislation which obligates Chinese companies to share data with Chinese authorities and intelligence services.

The Financial Times, which first reported the news, said Alibaba denied any wrongdoing. Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alibaba signed an agreement with the Belgium government in 2018 to open an e-commerce trade hub, run by its logistics arm Cainiao, that would include investment in logistics infrastructure.

The Chinese e-commerce giant last month filed to list Cainiao on the Hong Kong stock exchange, which would make the unit the first to be separated since Alibaba said in March it would restructure and split its business into six units.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel, Kirsten Donovan)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.