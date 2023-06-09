Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Belgium to supply Ukraine with 105mm ammunition worth US$35 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgium to supply Ukraine with 105mm ammunition worth US$35 million

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Belgium will supply Ukraine with 105mm artillery rounds worth 32.4 million euros (US$35 million), a spokesperson for Belgium's defence ministry said on Friday.

The ammunition will be purchased from Belgian industry and will be delivered as soon as possible, a statement said.

With this additional support, Belgium has so far provided 306 million euros in lethal and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

(US$1 = 0.9289 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.