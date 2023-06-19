Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings

Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File photo
Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
A woman uses a mobile phone in front of an electric board displaying the Nikkei stock average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it added to stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses to beyond 8per cent on Monday, a move likely to highlight and add to the momentum driving Japan's stock market to new heights.

Berkshire announced stakes in Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo in 2020 and adding in line with plans to hold the stakes long term and increase them as far as 9.9per cent.

Buffett's investments and his optimism about Japan's prospects have drawn attention to improving economic conditions and shareholder-friendly corporate governance reforms that have helped underpin a sparkling rally in the Nikkei share average.

The market closed 1per cent lower on Friday, and Berkshire's announcement came after the close, but 10 weeks of consecutive gains have helped the Nikkei rise 28per cent this year.

Berkshire said its ownership now averages more than 8.5per cent at the companies and the aggregate value of the investments is the largest of any Berkshire-held public stocks outside the U.S.

Known as "sogo shosha," Japanese trading houses trade in a variety of materials, products and food, often serving as intermediaries, and provide logistical support.

The stocks are all up more than 30per cent this year, with Marubeni shares up 62per cent and having more than tripled in price since the end of 2020. Nikkei futures slightly pared some losses after the Berkshire announcement.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.