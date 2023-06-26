Logo
Berkshire Hathaway sells US$86.3 million worth of shares in China's BYD
FILE PHOTO: Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo

Published June 26, 2023
HONG KONG : Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 2.53 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HKUS$675.80 million (US$86.3 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on June 19 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 8.98per cent from 9.21per cent, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday showed.

(US$1 = 7.8272 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

