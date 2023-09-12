Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Berlusconi heirs accept will, agree five-year lock-up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Berlusconi heirs accept will, agree five-year lock-up

Berlusconi heirs accept will, agree five-year lock-up
FILE PHOTO: A pallbearer holds a portrait of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi while walking in front of the coffin during his state funeral at the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan, Italy June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Berlusconi heirs accept will, agree five-year lock-up
FILE PHOTO: A photocopy of the handwritten will of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, dated October 5, 2020, provided by his solicitor, in Milan, Italy, July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : The five children of the late media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi on Monday accepted their father's will "in full harmony", the former prime minister's heirs said, ensuring a smooth transition for his business empire.

In becoming the sole owners of the family's holding company Fininvest, the heirs have committed to a five-year lock-up period during which their respective stakes will remain unchanged, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

"Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi announce that they have accepted their father's inheritance, interpreting his last wishes in total harmony to honour his memory with profound gratitude," they said in a joint statement.

Berlusconi, who died in June aged 86, in his will handed his eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, control of the majority of Fininvest, which had assets worth 4.5 billion euros at the end of last year.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.