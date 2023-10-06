Logo
Biden administration to restart deportations to Venezuela -CBS
Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the U.S. to Mexico under Title 42 and others who have not yet crossed border after the new immigration policies, queue for Thanksgiving Day food at a camp on the banks of the Rio Bravo river in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WASHINGTON :The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will restart deportations to Venezuela in an effort to reduce southern border crossings, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing current and former administration officials.

The administration plans to resume direct deportations for Venezuelans who enter the U.S. unlawfully and lack a legal basis to remain in the country, CBS reported, citing the unidentified current and formal officials.

U.S. officials said last month that the U.S. would grant temporary deportation relief and access to work permits to nearly half a million Venezuelans already in the country, a move that followed calls by Democrats to help newly arrived migrants work legally.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

