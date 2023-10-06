Biden administration to restart deportations to Venezuela -CBS

WASHINGTON :The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will restart deportations to Venezuela in an effort to reduce southern border crossings, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing current and former administration officials.

The administration plans to resume direct deportations for Venezuelans who enter the U.S. unlawfully and lack a legal basis to remain in the country, CBS reported, citing the unidentified current and formal officials.

U.S. officials said last month that the U.S. would grant temporary deportation relief and access to work permits to nearly half a million Venezuelans already in the country, a move that followed calls by Democrats to help newly arrived migrants work legally.

