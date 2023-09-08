Logo
Biden and Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear - White House
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk during a meeting with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE : The White House expects to see meaningful progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric (GE.N) announced it had signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Sandra Maler)

