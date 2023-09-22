Biden to announce new military aid, air defense for Ukraine

WASHINGTON : President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday that will include air defense systems and other weaponry to help Kyiv ahead of a tough winter, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Sullivan, briefing reporters, said the timing of the package coincided with the White House visit by Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)