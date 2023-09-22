Logo
Biden to announce new military aid, air defense for Ukraine
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at an event, while U.S. President Joe Biden listens, as G7 leaders announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, as the NATO summit is held in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WASHINGTON : President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday that will include air defense systems and other weaponry to help Kyiv ahead of a tough winter, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Sullivan, briefing reporters, said the timing of the package coincided with the White House visit by Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)

