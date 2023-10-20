Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Biden, EU leaders to meet as trade tensions, Israel-Hamas war simmer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biden, EU leaders to meet as trade tensions, Israel-Hamas war simmer

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured), as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured), as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the Israel-Hamas war and stress unity on support for Ukraine when he hosts European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday amid dimming hopes for resolving longstanding trade disputes.

Trade negotiators were scrambling on Thursday to avoid the U.S. resuming import tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imposed by then-President Donald Trump in 2018 before November.

The Israel-Hamas war, and a looming ground offensive by Israel into Gaza would likely dominate the discussions, von der Leyen said in Washington, warning about the risk of "regional spillover" from the conflict.

The Biden administration suspended tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports on the condition that both sides agree by the end of this month on measures to address overcapacity in non-market economies such as China, and to promote greener steel.

Any deal seems far off, with Washington keen that the EU apply the metal tariffs to imports from China and Brussels refusing to do so before a year-long investigation to comply with World Trade Organization rules.

Also elusive appeared a deal to lessen the hit from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which offers consumers tax breaks to buy electric vehicles (EVs) assembled in North America.

One of the sources said the two sides had made some progress on an agreement that would allow EVs with EU-sourced critical materials - cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel - to qualify for partial tax breaks, but were unlikely to finalize an agreement before Friday's summit.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Jamie Freed)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.