Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Biden to hold first 2024 campaign event in Pennsylvania
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biden to hold first 2024 campaign event in Pennsylvania

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on his deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the United States' debt ceiling at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on his deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the United States' debt ceiling at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File Photo

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden, 80, will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said.

Biden said in April he would run again for president, citing his administration's investment in infrastructure and job creation, and a need to push back against extremism popularized by his predecessor Donald Trump.

With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80per cent white versus 69per cent nationwide, Pennsylvania has been a fiercely contested state in recent elections.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub and Heather Timmons.)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.