Biden presses Netanyahu on protecting civilians, increasing aid for Gaza
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Miriam Alster/Pool via REUTERS

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden underscored the need for Israel to defend its citizens from terrorism in a manner that protects civilians during a call on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

Biden also "underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Jasper Ward; editing by Deepa Babington)

