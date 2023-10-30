Biden presses Netanyahu on protecting civilians, increasing aid for Gaza

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden underscored the need for Israel to defend its citizens from terrorism in a manner that protects civilians during a call on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

Biden also "underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza."

