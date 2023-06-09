Logo
Biden said NATO allies need to discuss candidates for secretary general
U.S. President Joe Biden answers a question during a joint news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday it remains to be seen whether it's time for a British secretary general of NATO, adding that the organization's allies need to discuss candidates for the leadership role.

During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House, Biden was asked if it's time for a British NATO secretary general. He responded: "Maybe."

Sunak had been expected to try to win Biden's backing for defense minister Ben Wallace's bid to become the next NATO chief.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Jasper Ward; editing by Tim Ahmann)

