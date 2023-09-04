Logo
Biden says disappointed China's Xi will not attend G20 summit
DELAWARE — United States (US) President Joe Biden said on Sunday (Sept 3) that he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added that he was going to "get to see him".

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov 14, 2022.

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov 14, 2022.

Published September 4, 2023
Updated September 4, 2023
DELAWARE — United States (US) President Joe Biden said on Sunday (Sept 3) that he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added that he was going to "get to see him".

"I am disappointed... but I am going to get to see him," Mr Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, without elaborating.

Mr Biden will visit India from Sept 7 to10 for a summit of the Group of 20 nations, followed by a trip to Vietnam as his administration seeks to strengthen US relations in Asia.

Mr Xi is likely to skip the summit and Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the meeting in New Delhi, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Asked if he was looking forward to his trip, Mr Biden said, "Yes, I am."

"I want a little more... coordination. I think they both (India and Vietnam) want much closer relations with the United States and that can be very helpful," Mr Biden said. REUTERS

