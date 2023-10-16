Logo
Biden says he is 'confident' Israel will act under rules of war
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
WASHINGTON : President Joe Biden said he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine, and added deploying U.S. troops is not necessary.

In an interview with "60 Minutes," Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state. And he cautioned that the threat of terrorism in the United States had increased due to unrest in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

