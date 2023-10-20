Biden to seek billions in military aid for Israel as invasion of Gaza nears

WASHINGTON — United States (US) President Joe Biden asked Americans to spend billions more dollars to help Israel fight Hamas while Israel's defence chief told his troops to be ready to go into the Gaza Strip to destroy the Palestinian militant group.

In a televised White House speech late on Thursday (Oct 19) that also addressed Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, Mr Biden said Hamas sought to "annihilate" Israel's democracy.

The President also stressed the urgency of getting relief to Palestinian civilians in Gaza who lack food, water and medicine.

"We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity," said Mr Biden, who visited Israel on Wednesday.

Israel appeared to be getting closer to a full-scale invasion of Gaza, a densely populated enclave ruled by Hamas. The Israeli military has massed troops and equipment near the Gaza border.

"You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday.

Mr Biden said he would ask Congress on Friday to approve extra funding for "critical partner" Israel. A person familiar with the matter earlier said that would total US$14 billion (S$19 billion).

"It’s a smart investment that’s gonna pay dividends for American security for generations," Mr Biden added.

Israel has pounded Gaza with air strikes and put the enclave's 2.3 million people under siege after Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns and kibbutzes on Oct 7, killing 1,400 Israelis and taking scores of hostages.