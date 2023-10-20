Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Biden to seek US$60 billion for Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biden to seek US$60 billion for Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel - source

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the press onboard of Air Force One en route from Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the press onboard of Air Force One en route from Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress for US$60 billion for Ukraine and US$14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan told Reuters.

The request will also include US$10 billion for humanitarian aid, US$14 billion for border security and US$7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, the source said.

Half of the US$60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go toward replacing and modernizing U.S. weapons stocks, the source said.

Biden was scheduled to outline the request in a White House speech at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (0000 GMT on Friday).

He was widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill quickly, as Washington responds to the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants while looking to further support Ukraine grapple with a Russian invasion.

Under U.S. law, Congress, not the executive branch, controls spending.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by Dan Whitcomb and Howard Goller)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.