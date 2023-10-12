Biden speaks again to Netanyahu, US eyes additional aid in wake of Hamas attack

WASHINGTON :U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the U.S. administration pursued more aid for its ally and warned that the number of American deaths from the Hamas attack could rise.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the parameters for an additional funding request to Congress had not yet been finalized.

In the near term, Washington can continue to support both Israel and Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia, but "we're certainly running out of runway," he said at a news briefing.

Biden pledged to support Israel after an attack by the Hamas militant group on Saturday left 1,200 dead and more than 2,700 wounded, according to Israel's count. At least 22 U.S. citizens were among the dead, the State Department confirmed.

Kirby said that the confirmed number of Americans who have died or are being held hostage could rise.

"There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse," Biden said during remarks in the Rose Garden, adding that he had again spoken to Netanyahu - his fourth call with the Israeli leader in recent days.

Biden will make more remarks when he meets with Jewish community leaders at the White House later on Wednesday.

In emotional remarks a day earlier, Biden called the attack "an act of sheer evil," and said that U.S. military assistance was being sent to help Israel in its fight.

A person familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that the White House is weighing a request to Congress that would include military aid to both Israel and Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's invasion for 20 months.

NBC News on Wednesday reported that the White House is preparing to seek supplemental funding from U.S. lawmakers for those two countries, as well as for Taiwan and U.S. border security.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)