Biden speaks with US allies about Ukraine support, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden makes a statement about the stopgap government funding bill passed by the U.S. House and Senate to avert a government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of allied countries, the European Union and the NATO military alliance on Tuesday about continuing coordinated support for Ukraine, the White House said.

Leaders on the call included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil)

