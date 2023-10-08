Biden spoke with Israel PM Netanyahu on Sunday - CNN

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, CNN reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said Washington would announce new assistance for Israel on Sunday after Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns, with the country suffering its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday.

Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday. Hundreds have been reportedly killed on both sides.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)