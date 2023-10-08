Logo
Biden spoke with Israel PM Netanyahu on Sunday - CNN
U.S. President Joe Biden listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, CNN reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said Washington would announce new assistance for Israel on Sunday after Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns, with the country suffering its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday.

Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday. Hundreds have been reportedly killed on both sides.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)

