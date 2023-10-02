Logo
Biden suggests Democrats have new deal with Republicans on Ukraine aid
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy during an event honoring the legacy of late U.S. Senator John McCain at the Tempe Center for The Arts in Tempe, Arizona, U.S., September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday suggested that Democrats have made a deal with Republicans on support for Ukraine after the U.S. Congress left aid for Kyiv out of a stopgap government spending bill that averted a shutdown.

Biden, asked at a press conference if he could trust Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in future deals, responded: "We just made one about Ukraine, so we’ll find out."

The nature of this deal was unclear. Biden also lambasted Republicans for holding up government spending talks.

"I'm stick and tired" of the brinkmanship, Biden said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Jason Lange; editing by Grant McCool)

