Biden: US-China relations on the 'right trail'
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Connecticut, U.S., June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/FILE PHOTO

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
PALO ALTO, California : U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he thinks relations between the United States and China are on the "right trail" and suggested progress was made during a rare trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We're on the right trail here," Biden said of U.S.-China relations. Asked by reporters whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, "It's been made."

Biden also praised Blinken and said "he did a hell of a job."

China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry so it doesn't veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.

(This story has been corrected to show Biden suggested progress was made)

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in California and Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

