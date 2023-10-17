Logo
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Blinken says
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
TEL AVIV : U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to make clear Israel has the right to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

Biden will reaffirm solidarity with Israel as it prepares for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, Blinken said after lengthy talks with Netanyahu.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sandra Maler)

