Biden vows aid for Gaza, Israel as protests rock Middle East

TEL AVIV/GAZA — United States (US) President Joe Biden pledged to help Israel and the Palestinians during a lightning visit on Wednesday (Oct 18), but a deadly hospital blast that he ascribed to an errant rocket fired by Gaza militants derailed talks to prevent the war spreading.

Raising fears of wider instability, protesters staged anti-Israeli demonstrations around the Middle East over the fireball that engulfed the Gaza Strip's Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital late on Tuesday, which Palestinian officials said killed 471 people.

They blamed what they said was an Israeli air strike, while Israel said it was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied responsibility.

Mr Biden promised more aid to Israel at the end of his impromptu one-day visit to the country, which is bombarding Gaza to try to root out militants from its ruling Hamas group after they killed 1,400 Israelis in a cross-border assault on Oct 7.

He said of the hospital blast: "Based on the information we have seen today, it appears the result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza."

In Washington, the White House National Security Council echoed Mr Biden, saying the US assessment was based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open-source information.

Arab leaders responded to the loss of life at the hospital, which they blamed on Israel, by cancelling a summit with Mr Biden in Jordan.

DON'T BE CONSUMED BY RAGE, BIDEN SAYS

Mr Biden said the United States would do everything it could to ensure Israel was safe while also urging Israelis not to be consumed by rage, reiterating that the vast majority of Palestinians were not affiliated with Hamas.

The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since Oct 7.

Mr Biden said the US would provide US$100 million (S$137 million) in new funding for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"What sets us apart from the terrorists is we believe in the fundamental dignity of every human life," Mr Biden said. If that was not respected, "then the terrorists win".

In a less than eight-hour visit, he also said he would ask Congress for an "unprecedented" aid package for Israel this week, although no action is possible until the House of Representatives elects a new speaker.

Mr Biden faced intense pressure to secure a clear Israeli commitment to let aid into Gaza from Egypt, to ease the plight of civilians in the small, densely populated coastal enclave.