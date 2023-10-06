Biden to welcome German president at the White House on Friday

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the White House on Friday to commemorate German-American Day, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The two leaders will reaffirm their ties, "including our close coordination as NATO Allies on a range of important issues such as defending democratic values and our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion," it said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Jasper Ward; editing by Susan Heavey)