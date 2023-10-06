Logo
Biden to welcome German president at the White House on Friday
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier walks to receive on the day he meets the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan's former President and Chairman of the People's Council, at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the White House on Friday to commemorate German-American Day, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The two leaders will reaffirm their ties, "including our close coordination as NATO Allies on a range of important issues such as defending democratic values and our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion," it said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Jasper Ward; editing by Susan Heavey)

