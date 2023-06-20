Biden's son Hunter biden agrees to plead guilty on three federal charges -document

WASHINGTON :U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal with the Justice Department, according to court documents on Tuesday.

The charges against Hunter Biden arose from an investigation by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in the Democratic president's home state of Delaware who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump.

According to the deal, Biden also entered the pretrial diversion agreement on one firearm offense.

Hunter Biden, 53, for years has been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Trump and his Republican allies who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters. Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

Hunter Biden disclosed in December 2020 that Weiss's office was investigating his tax affairs.

