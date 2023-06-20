Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Biden's son Hunter biden agrees to plead guilty on three federal charges -document
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biden's son Hunter biden agrees to plead guilty on three federal charges -document

FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden greets people on a street as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden greets people on a street as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal with the Justice Department, according to court documents on Tuesday.

The charges against Hunter Biden arose from an investigation by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in the Democratic president's home state of Delaware who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump.

According to the deal, Biden also entered the pretrial diversion agreement on one firearm offense.

Hunter Biden, 53, for years has been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Trump and his Republican allies who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters. Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

Hunter Biden disclosed in December 2020 that Weiss's office was investigating his tax affairs.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.