BlackRock, MSCI draw scrutiny from US House Committee on China

:A U.S. congressional committee on China said asset management giant BlackRock and index provider MSCI were facilitating investments into blacklisted Chinese companies.

The House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party asked the companies on Monday to provide information on their transactions.

"We will continue engaging with the Select Committee directly on the issues raised," BlackRock said. MSCI said it was "reviewing the inquiry."

(Reporting by Niket Nishant, Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Michael Martina; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shinjini Ganguli)