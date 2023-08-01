Logo
BlackRock, MSCI draw scrutiny from US House Committee on China
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is pictured outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
:A U.S. congressional committee on China said asset management giant BlackRock and index provider MSCI were facilitating investments into blacklisted Chinese companies.

The House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party asked the companies on Monday to provide information on their transactions.

"We will continue engaging with the Select Committee directly on the issues raised," BlackRock said. MSCI said it was "reviewing the inquiry."

(Reporting by Niket Nishant, Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Michael Martina; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shinjini Ganguli)

