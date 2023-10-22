Logo
Blast, ambulances heard near Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza - witnesses
Blast, ambulances heard near Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza - witnesses

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
CAIRO : An explosion and the sound of ambulances were heard near the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon, shortly after a second aid convoy had entered the crossing from the Egyptian side, witnesses said.

The cause and the exact location of the blast were not immediately clear.

Since conflict began on Oct. 7 between Hamas and Israel, bombardments on the Gaza side of the crossing have damaged roads and buildings that needed repairing before a first convoy of aid trucks passed through Rafah into Gaza on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Cairo bureau; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Macfie)

