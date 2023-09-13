Logo
Blaze in Spanish care home for elderly kills one, injures 27
Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
MADRID : An overnight fire in a care home for the elderly in the northern Spanish region of Asturias killed one person and injured 27, emergency services said on Wednesday.

The fire started on the first floor of a three-storey building, emergencies services said. The cause was unknown.

When firefighters arrived, flames had spread through the first floor of the building. The fire was specially intense in the room where rescuers later found the victim.

A 46-year-old worker was in serious condition, while 26 people suffered slight injuries, the emergencies services said.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Nick Macfie)

