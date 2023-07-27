Logo
Blinken calls for immediate release of Niger president
Blinken calls for immediate release of Niger president

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses for a photograph with members of the Niger Defence and Security Forces before departing Niger at the Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger, on March 17, 2023. BOUREIMA HAMA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses for a photograph with members of the Niger Defence and Security Forces before departing Niger at the Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger, on March 17, 2023. BOUREIMA HAMA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published July 27, 2023
Updated July 27, 2023
WELLINGTON : U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called for the immediate release of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

"Whether this constitutes a coup technically or not, I can't say, that's for the lawyers to say, but what it clearly constitutes is an effort to seize power by force and to disrupt the constitution," Blinken told a news conference in the New Zealand capital Wellington.

Blinken called for Bazoum's immediate release.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Alasdair Pal)

