Blinken discussed US support with Israeli Foreign Minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed U.S. support for Israel in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the State Department said in a statement early Tuesday.

Blinken "reaffirmed our efforts to secure the immediate release of all hostages," the statement said.

Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, reiterating their condemnation of Hamas' attacks on Israel, the department said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)