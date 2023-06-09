Blinken plans trip to Beijing as soon as next week - Politico

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to travel to Beijing as soon as next week, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the scheduling.

Washington's top diplomat scrapped a planned trip earlier this year over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States.

Reuters reported on Wednesday Blinken will travel to China for talks in the coming weeks, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

