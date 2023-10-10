Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Blinken reiterates US support for Niger civilian govt in call with ousted leader
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blinken reiterates US support for Niger civilian govt in call with ousted leader

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in a military coup in July, to reiterate Washington's support for the African country's democratically elected government, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken told Bazoum that a civilian-led government "presents the best opportunity to ensure that Niger remains a strong partner in security and development in the region," the statement said.

Soldiers from the presidential guard detained Bazoum on July 26 and have set up a transitional government, one of a series of recent coups in West Africa's Sahel region.

"The United States calls for the immediate release of all those unjustly detained following the military takeover," the State Department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Dan Whitcomb)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.