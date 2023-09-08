Logo
Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border
A man investigates a crater that is visible at the presumed crash site of a Russian army drone, near charred tree trunks and a blast area, near Plauru, Tulcea county, Romania, September 7, 2023. Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Micsik via REUTERS

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Thursday discussed Romania's investigation into drone debris found in Romania close to its border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member country's land. Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones crashing on Romanian soil and said Russian attacks in neighbouring Ukraine did not pose a direct threat.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that NATO did not have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, while stressing the risks Russian air strikes in such close vicinity to the alliance's territory posed.

Russia has carried out long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since it invaded its neighbour last year, and Kyiv has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbouring countries several times.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Kanishka Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

