Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Blinken says expects to 'work well' with new Chinese foreign minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blinken says expects to 'work well' with new Chinese foreign minister

NUKU'ALOFA (Tonga) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he expects to "work well" with China's new foreign minister, after previous incumbent Qin Gang was abruptly removed from office.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken holds a news conference with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (not seen) on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand Nov 17, 2022. Reuters

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken holds a news conference with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (not seen) on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand Nov 17, 2022.

Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
NUKU'ALOFA (Tonga) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday (July 26) that he expects to "work well" with China's new foreign minister, after previous incumbent Qin Gang was abruptly removed from office.

"I've also known Wang Yi for more than a decade. I've met with him repeatedly," Mr Blinken said in reference to the new top diplomat. "I anticipate being able to work well with him as we have in the past."

"It is important for us to manage this relationship responsibly. That starts with diplomacy, that starts with engaging, and I will work with whoever the relevant Chinese counterpart is."

Mr Blinken said it was China's "sovereign decision" to remove Mr Qin, who had not been seen in public since June 25.

No official reason has been given for his removal or disappearance from public view.

"Qin Gang was ambassador to Washington. I got to know him when he was ambassador. I had constructive conversations with him in his role as foreign minister and I wish him well," Mr Blinken said.

Mr Qin's absence had sparked a storm of speculation that the 57-year-old, considered a confidant of President Xi Jinping, had fallen from grace or was subject to an official investigation. AFP

Related topics

United States China

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.