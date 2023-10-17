Blinken, seeking aid breakthrough, in marathon talks with Israel's Netanyahu

TEL AVIV :U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held more than six hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the two briefly sought shelter in a bunker during an air raid alert.

The unexpectedly long meeting extended into the wee hours of Tuesday, disrupted by sirens blaring as Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted Hamas rockets while Israel's army remained on standby for a possible ground assault on Gaza.

Blinken, Israel's leading diplomat, was on the fifth consecutive day of round-the-clock diplomacy in the region, shuttling back to Israel after visiting six Arab countries in four days.

Blinken, seeking to prevent the conflict from spreading, arrived in the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks that killed 1,300 people in Israel. Gaza authorities say Israel has since killed more than 2,800 Palestinians in air strikes.

During their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Blinken and Netanyahu were forced to shelter in a bunker for five minutes after sirens rang out, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Speaking to reporters earlier after meeting Blinken, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, "This will be a long war; the price will be high. But we are going to win for Israel and the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in."

Blinken was in Egypt on Sunday, where he said the Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing into Gaza would soon reopen, but a deal to allow aid in and for some foreign citizens to leave has yet to materialize.

Miller said Blinken discussed humanitarian coordination with Netanyahu at an earlier meeting.

Washington has moved an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and is set to move another carrier to the region in coming days, moves Blinken has said are meant as a deterrent, not a provocation.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the Bataan, another warship, was heading near the coast of Israel and would include a Marine expeditionary unit. The Bataan could play a key role in any evacuation.

Separately, the United States has told some troops, potentially 2,000, to be ready to deploy within 24 hours if notified — instead of the usual 96 hours — to the region and could include units that provide assistance such as medical aid if needed, the U.S. official said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Steve Holland, Jasper Ward and Simon Lewis; additional reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Lisa Shumaker and Howard Goller)