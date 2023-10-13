Logo
Blinken to travel to Qatar, discuss Israel-Hamas conflict developments with PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 12, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 12, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Qatar on Friday to discuss with its prime minister developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, ways to de-escalate it and the protection of civilians, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior U.S. official said that Blinken would travel to Qatar to meet with senior officials in the Gulf Arab state.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab in Cairo; editing by Mark Heinrich)

