Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, told AFP that negative online chatter had played a role in the drop.

"Things don't happen in Thailand but Thailand is targeted," he said.

The rumours grew so persistent that earlier this year, the Thai embassy in Beijing released a statement reassuring visitors that officials would "take measures to secure tourists' safety".

And across the border, the President of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, Chhay Sivlin, told AFP that the situation was worse.

Ms Chhay Sivlin said her company has received no Chinese tour groups so far this year, and feedback highlighted many tourists' worries about safety.

"If the Chinese government helps, we will receive tourists soon because Chinese people listen to their government," she said.

'NEVER RETURN'

Back in China, travel agents are switching their focus from foreign trips — which accounted for more than 40 per cent of their tourism revenue pre-pandemic — to pushing domestic tours.

Business is also suffering the after-effects of Beijing's draconian Covid control measures, which saw around 1.2 billion people unable to leave China after its borders were shut in 2020.

Mr Gary Bowerman, director of travel and tourism consulting firm Check-in Asia, said it took time for people to get used to travelling abroad again.

"Going out of the country again, you start hearing about these scams... It does have an impact on people's psychological willingness to travel," he told AFP.

Meanwhile, domestic travel is booming — especially for younger people, who view it as an on-trend alternative to flying abroad, Mr Bowerman explained.

In the office of a Beijing-based travel agency, which declined to be identified, staff were busy pushing domestic holiday promotions.

The agency formerly employed more than 200 people but downscaled to only a few dozen as a result of the worsening global economy, visa difficulties, and a slow aviation industry recovery.

"There's not much willingness to go abroad," employee Guo, who asked to be referred to by only one name, told AFP.

And, she added, for Southeast Asia "there's also the fear that they could go but never return."

Outside Bangkok's Grand Palace with her family, tourist Jia dismissed the fears of many inside China.

"It isn't like what's said on the internet, being scammed or other things," she said.

"There is nothing like that at all." AFP