Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

BofA cuts China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.1per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

BofA cuts China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.1per cent

FILE PHOTO: People walk on an overpass past office towers in the Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai, China October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People walk on an overpass past office towers in the Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai, China October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BofA Global Research on Thursday cut China's economic growth forecast for this year to 5.1per cent on a disappointing second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth and potential delay in forceful policy response.

The brokerage previously expected the country's economy to grow at 5.7per cent.

It also lowered China's growth forecast for 2024 to 4.8per cent from the earlier 5per cent.

"The downward revision reflects our more cautious view on both investment and consumption growth, esp. in 3Q," the Wall Street bank said in a note.

"But as more signs of growth pressure emerge, policy makers will likely ramp up easing efforts by late 3Q, leading to a modest pick-up of growth momentum in 4Q."

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.