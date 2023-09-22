BOJ keeps ultra-low interest rates, dovish policy guidance

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its dovish guidance on future monetary policy, signalling it is in no rush to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.

At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the BOJ maintained a 0.1per cent interest charged on financial institutions' excess reserves parked with the central bank, and a target for the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent.

It also left unchanged a reference band allowing the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points up and down each around the 0per cent target, and a hard cap of 1.0per cent set in July.

In a statement announcing the decision, the BOJ repeated a pledge to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy "as long as necessary to maintain the (2per cent inflation) target in a stable manner."

