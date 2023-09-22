Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

BOJ keeps ultra-low interest rates, dovish policy guidance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

BOJ keeps ultra-low interest rates, dovish policy guidance

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its dovish guidance on future monetary policy, signalling it is in no rush to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.

At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the BOJ maintained a 0.1per cent interest charged on financial institutions' excess reserves parked with the central bank, and a target for the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent.

It also left unchanged a reference band allowing the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points up and down each around the 0per cent target, and a hard cap of 1.0per cent set in July.

In a statement announcing the decision, the BOJ repeated a pledge to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy "as long as necessary to maintain the (2per cent inflation) target in a stable manner."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.