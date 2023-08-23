BOJ says Governor Ueda to attend Jackson Hole Symposium

TOKYO : Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda will travel to the United States Aug. 24-28 to attend the Jackson Hole Symposium to be held in Wyoming, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The symposium, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, groups central bankers across the globe and is closely watched by markets for signals on the outlook for monetary policy.

