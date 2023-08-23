Logo
BOJ says Governor Ueda to attend Jackson Hole Symposium
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends on a group interview with media in Tokyo, Japan, May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Published August 23, 2023
Updated August 23, 2023
TOKYO : Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda will travel to the United States Aug. 24-28 to attend the Jackson Hole Symposium to be held in Wyoming, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The symposium, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, groups central bankers across the globe and is closely watched by markets for signals on the outlook for monetary policy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

